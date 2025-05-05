All Sections
Head of Ukrainian Servant of the People faction predicts that his MPs will support ratification of mineral deal with US

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 5 May 2025, 18:01
Davyd Arakhamiia. Photo: Getty Images

Davyd Arakhamiia, Head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), expects that his MPs will support the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Investment Fund when this issue is considered in parliament.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Davyd Arakhamiia’s words

Quote from Arakhamiia: "In the coming days, we will discuss all the details at the faction. We have invited our negotiators for this purpose. My preliminary forecast is that everything will be fine. And we will ratify this agreement in the near future in order to continue our effective cooperation with the United States."

Details: He assessed the mood within the faction on this issue as positive and added that MPs from the faction would support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And we understand that today the main negotiator with the United States is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and of course, we will support his efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of these negotiations, and the economic cooperation agreement is a logical continuation of such efforts," Arakhamiia stressed.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will ratify the mineral deal signed with the US by 8 May.
  • On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement on minerals.
  • The Ukrainian government submitted for ratification by the Verkhovna Rada an agreement between Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction.

