Upgraded Furia reconnaissance drone will have night optics and 100 km range

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 5 May 2025, 18:11
The Furia reconnaissance drone

Ukrainian company Athlon Avia has unveiled a modernised version of its reconnaissance drone, the Furia. A company representative presented the UAV's capabilities during the Defense Tech Era 2025 event.

Source: Ukrainian military media outlet Militarnyi

Details: The Furia-2 can remain airborne for up to 5 hours. Its current flight range is 70 kilometres, but the company is working to extend it to 100 kilometres. This is an improvement compared to the smaller Furia, which can fly for up to 3 hours with an operational range of up to 50 kilometres.

"The drone will be equipped with a dual-sensor camera – day and night. There will also be an option with a dedicated night camera, which will significantly enhance nighttime operations for soldiers," said a representative from Athlon Avia.

The company added that the earlier Furia model will not be discontinued and will remain in service with artillery units.

"Moreover, we are currently upgrading the smaller Furia too – extending its airtime to 4 hours and improving its video link. As for the larger Furia, we are considering its use in other military branches as well," the company noted.

Athlon Avia also stated that the Furia-2 is currently undergoing factory testing. The company plans to begin serial production of the new drone this year.

"We have a well-developed manufacturing process, honed through the production of the first aircraft, and we are ready for rapid scaling. We plan to produce at least as many large aircraft as we do the smaller Furia," the company representative said.

The company emphasised that many components of the new drone are sourced from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"We use Ukrainian modules for electronics and communication and are also considering Ukrainian-made engines. It’s clear that we need to gradually move away from foreign components and focus on domestic production," the company representative added.

Athlon Avia also presented the ST-35 Silent Thunder strike UAV system and the ST-1200 multirotor drone, both of which are currently under development.

According to the company’s website, the Furia UAV has been developed and produced since 2014. Over 100 systems have been manufactured in various modifications since then.

Each system includes three unmanned aerial vehicles, three daytime payload modules, and two nighttime payload modules equipped with video cameras.

