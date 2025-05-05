Trump talks with Turkish president, topics include war in Ukraine

Trump and Erdoğan in the White House in 2019. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in which they discussed, among other things, the Russo-Ukrainian war, and has announced reciprocal visits.

Details: Trump reported having had a "very good and productive" conversation with Erdoğan, noting that they talked about the Russo-Ukrainian war, the situation in Syria and Gaza, and other issues.

"The President invited me to go to Türkiye at a future date and, likewise, he will be coming to Washington, D.C.," Trump stated.

The US president added that he had an "excellent relationship" with Erdoğan during his previous term and had succeeded in securing the release of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was detained in Türkiye.

Quote from Trump: "In any event, I look forward to working with President Erdoğan on getting the ridiculous, but deadly, War between Russia and Ukraine ended — NOW!"

Background:

On Tuesday 29 April, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would give up its "mediator role" between Russia and Ukraine if there is no progress towards peace.

On 4 May, Trump admitted that a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia may be impossible.

