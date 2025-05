Russian forces fired on the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 5 May, killing a man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy fired on Tomyna Balka at around 17:00 today. One of the shells hit a house, killing a 72-year-old man. He was in his garden when the strike occurred."

