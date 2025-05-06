All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Threat posed by Russia goes beyond Ukraine – Dutch PM

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 02:16
Threat posed by Russia goes beyond Ukraine – Dutch PM
Dick Schoof. Photo: Getty Images

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has warned that the threat from Russia is not limited to the war in Ukraine as it is increasingly manifesting itself in hybrid forms and is posing a danger to the whole of Europe.

Source: Schoof on X (Twitter)

Details: In his statement marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, Schoof drew attention to the growing hybrid threats emanating from Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In fact right now on the eastern edge of Europe we can see that Ukraine is heavily embroiled in a fight for its continued existence as a nation and for its own peace  and security. The threat posed by Russia also extends beyond Ukraine and is increasingly manifesting itself in hybrid forms."

Details: Schoof expressed gratitude to Poland for its active role in strengthening European security and called on other European countries to do more to enhance defence capabilities at the national level.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the signing of a bilateral agreement in the field of security and military cooperation during his visit to the Netherlands on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of their liberation from Nazi occupation.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NetherlandsRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
Netherlands
Dutch foreign minister arrives in Lviv to participate in conference on Ukraine's accession to EU
Netherlands predicts Zelenskyy will be invited to NATO summit in The Hague
Netherlands to allocate €500 million to drone development for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
17:13
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
17:00
OECD Secretary General says Ukraine made significant progress in fighting corruption
16:45
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
16:25
Restart of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russia could trigger disaster, nuclear energy official warns
15:51
EXPLAINERWhy the EU lets Moldova overtake Ukraine on the path to membership
15:31
Ukraine brings back 205 soldiers from Russian captivity – photos
14:56
Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to release first poetry collection written after captivity
14:20
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman
14:05
Russia uses videos of Ukrainian POWs to fuel disinformation campaign; Ukrainian collaborators arrested
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: