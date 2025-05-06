Threat posed by Russia goes beyond Ukraine – Dutch PM

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has warned that the threat from Russia is not limited to the war in Ukraine as it is increasingly manifesting itself in hybrid forms and is posing a danger to the whole of Europe.

Details: In his statement marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, Schoof drew attention to the growing hybrid threats emanating from Russia.

Quote: "In fact right now on the eastern edge of Europe we can see that Ukraine is heavily embroiled in a fight for its continued existence as a nation and for its own peace and security. The threat posed by Russia also extends beyond Ukraine and is increasingly manifesting itself in hybrid forms."

Details: Schoof expressed gratitude to Poland for its active role in strengthening European security and called on other European countries to do more to enhance defence capabilities at the national level.

Background: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the signing of a bilateral agreement in the field of security and military cooperation during his visit to the Netherlands on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of their liberation from Nazi occupation.

