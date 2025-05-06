Polish president calls on Trump to force Putin to end war – Politico

Polish President Andrzej Duda has appealed to his US counterpart Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Russia to force it to end the war against Ukraine. He believes Trump is the only person capable of making Putin come to the negotiating table.

Source: Duda in an interview with the Axel Springer Global Reporters Network, as reported by Politico

Details: Duda stated on Monday 5 May that the US has tools at its disposal that can effectively influence the Kremlin. He believes only Trump has real leverage over Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Quote: "America can use various economic instruments to force Russia to respect certain actions. So if anyone is in a position to force Vladimir Putin to make peace, it is America, the president of the United States."

Details: Duda emphasised that Trump had "seen the reality" after his latest discussions with Putin and has "the right tools to block Putin's fundamental interests".

Quote: "The president of the United States has the means at his disposal to force Russia to comply. Some of these means may be very radical, very harsh, I believe, especially various economic instruments. But I believe that President Donald Trump is capable of implementing them."

Details: Duda's comments reflect the hopes of many European leaders who are placing their expectations on Trump to use his influence on Moscow, since so far his pressure has mainly been directed at Ukraine.

Trump, in particular, has stated that Ukraine will not become a NATO member and has proposed peace options that included recognising Crimea as part of Russia.

Since returning to major politics, Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine within 24 hours. As part of this strategy, he sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow for talks, but these meetings did not result in any easing of Russian demands.

Quote from Politico: "But Trump has suggested he may soon change course. After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome last month, Trump said he was considering sanctioning Moscow after Putin has continued to attack civilian areas."

Background:

According to Reuters, US officials have prepared some new economic sanctions against Russia.

The US Department of State stated that the US would "adjust its approach" to its involvement in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine and planned to take a less active role, although it would not distance itself from the issue.

Republican Lindsey Graham, one of Donald Trump's key allies in the US Senate, proposed a bill that would introduce new sanctions against Russia and 500% tariffs on oil, gas and aluminium imports from countries that trade with Russia.

