Man injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on 5 May dies in hospital

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A resident of Sumy Oblast injured in a Russian attack on 5 May has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from Monday's Russian attacks in the oblast to four.

Source: Ihor Kalchenko, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, the civilian who was injured yesterday in the enemy attack on the Bilopillia hromada has died in hospital." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Kalchenko noted that the man had been taken to hospital in an extremely critical condition.

He was 34 years old.

Background: The Russians attacked the Bilopillia and Vorozhba hromadas of Sumy Oblast with various types of weapons on Monday, killing three people.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!