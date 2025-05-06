Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to release first poetry collection written after captivity

In late June, Ukrainian paramedic, veteran and former prisoner of war Yuliia "Taira" Paievska will publish her first poetry collection, Nazhyvo (Live), featuring works written after her release from captivity. The cover design of the book was created by Vladyslav Yerko.

Source: international literary corporation Meridian Czernowitz, which will publish the book

Details: "This is not just poetry. This is Mariupol in flames. This is captivity and torture. This is life on the edge and love despite everything. These texts didn’t ask for permission to exist. They are about survival against all odds," the corporation stated.

One of the first to read Paievska's poetry was Ukrainian writer Serhii Zhadan. He noted that "these are poems in which, despite their obvious poetic self-sufficiency, biography, fate, and the life path of the author still ominously and painfully emerge. (…) True poetry, it seems, works precisely in this way – combining the universal with the personal, the general with the private, the hidden with the public."

Paievska herself shared that she had always written poetry, but now, after captivity, it has become her therapy.

Quote from Paievska: "But only now, after gaining the incredibly tough experience of war, captivity and torture, do I truly have something to say to the world. I didn’t plan to publish these poems. But some things come alive and exist as if on their own. Nazhyvois the text that didn’t ask for permission to exist. They are not gentle. They are not sweet. They are about survival against all odds."

Details: Pre-orders for the book are open until 27 May. The first presentations of the collection will take place at the Meridian Kharkiv and Meridian Zaporizhzhia Poetry Readings on 28–29 June.

Yuliia Paievska is a Ukrainian servicewoman, paramedic and volunteer. She was the commander of the Taira’s Angels volunteer ambulance corps and the evacuation department of the 61st Military Mobile Hospital from 2018 to 2020.

Since 2014, as a paramedic, she has taken part in the Revolution of Dignity and the war in the eastern part of Ukraine. [The Revolution of Dignity was a series of protests in Ukraine in 2013–2014, sparked by the government's decision to halt a European Union association agreement – ed.] On 16 March 2022, Yuliia Paievska was captured while evacuating women and children from Mariupol towards Zaporizhzhia by bus.

In 2025, Ukrainska Pravda awarded Paievska the UP100. Power of Women award.

