Zelenskyy presents awards on Infantry Day

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the award ceremony. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers and the families of fallen defenders, presented state awards and promoted three colonels on the Day of Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine; presidential decrees

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine stands because the Ukrainian infantry stands – fights, destroys the occupier, defends and regains our Ukrainian positions, as well as carries out brilliant operations that have already become exemplary parts of global military history – your history, the history of the brave."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy also presented the Order of the Gold Star of Hero of Ukraine to Junior Lieutenant Vladyslav Datskyi and Junior Sergeant Mykola Molchanov.

Separately, Zelenskyy handed the Order of the Gold Star to the families of three fallen Heroes of Ukraine: Yaroslav Khybovskyi, Vasyl Yaremko and Ivan Holubka.

The president emphasised that Ukraine will always honour its heroes and urged people never to forget the fallen.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!