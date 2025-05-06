Three people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Three men have been injured in Russian strikes on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Updated information confirms that three men were injured in a morning drone strike on the Ilarionove hromada in the Synelnykove district. Two of them have been taken to hospital. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out at a commercial property."
Details: Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol district with first-person view drones and artillery, striking the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas.
The Russian strikes also damaged an apartment block, two houses, an outbuilding, infrastructure, a gas pipeline and a power line.
