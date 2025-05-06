All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Three people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 6 May 2025, 18:52
Three people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Three men have been injured in Russian strikes on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Updated information confirms that three men were injured in a morning drone strike on the Ilarionove hromada in the Synelnykove district. Two of them have been taken to hospital. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Firefighters have extinguished the fire that broke out at a commercial property."

Details: Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol district with first-person view drones and artillery, striking the Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas.

The Russian strikes also damaged an apartment block, two houses, an outbuilding, infrastructure, a gas pipeline and a power line.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Reuters: European Commission prepares proposal for 17th package of sanctions against Russia
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
Ukrainian parliamentary committee endorses US minerals deal
Chechen leader asks for Putin's approval to resign
Reuters: Pentagon chief halted military aid to Ukraine without White House approval
Poland says Russia attempting to interfere in presidential election
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, damaging infrastructure and injuring person
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring three women
Russians attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: garage and car on fire
RECENT NEWS
20:36
"Reminder of what we fight for": Ukrainian soldier takes toy from destroyed playground on combat missions
19:54
Ministry of Strategic Industries presents FP-1 long-range drone flying up to 1600 km – photo
19:34
UpdatedRussians attack Sumy with ballistic missiles, killing child and two adults, and injuring others
19:03
Reuters: European Commission prepares proposal for 17th package of sanctions against Russia
19:01
"We had only one missile left": Ukrainian Air Force photo shows F-16 jet after hunting Russian Shahed drones overnight
18:53
Russian troops execute three Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
18:52
Three people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:08
EXPLAINERHow Trump is attacking the WTO and whether it can survive
17:48
Zelenskyy presents awards on Infantry Day
17:19
EU to completely abandon Russian gas imports by 2027
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: