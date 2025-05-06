"We had only one missile left": Ukrainian Air Force photo shows F-16 jet after hunting Russian Shahed drones overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force has released a photo of an F-16 fighter jet that performed impressively in repelling a Russian attack on the night of Tuesday 5–6 May.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Air Force Command

Quote: "Morning of 6 May 2025. The hunters for the Shahed [loitering munitions] are coming home...

Advertisement:

There is only one missile left under the wings of this F-16. This means that five AIM-9s have reached their targets!

We express our gratitude to the Ukrainian pilots for the performance and for the lives saved!"

Details: Russian attacks are usually repelled by Ukrainian warplanes, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups.

Advertisement:

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that since the evening of 5 May, Russia had attacked Ukraine with 136 loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones. Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 54 drones, while a further 70 disappeared from radar.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!