Russians launch 13 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, injuring four people – photos, video

Tetyana Oliynyk, Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 6 May 2025, 23:10
Russians launch 13 strikes on Zaporizhzhia, injuring four people – photos, video

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with drones on the evening of 6 May, causing a fire. People have likely been trapped under the rubble.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that buildings in the city had been damaged in the Russian attack. Early reports indicate that people may be trapped under the rubble.

Fedorov said a fire had broken out in one of the city's districts.

Later, it was reported that the Russians had likely targeted an infrastructure facility.

Information on casualties is being confirmed.

At 22:56, Fedorov added that the Russians had launched at least 13 strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

Damage has been recorded in various city districts. Several fires also occurred.

A house was destroyed. Early reports indicate that two people are trapped under the rubble.

Updated: Fedorov reported that three people had been injured in the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
 
Rescue workers around a civilian woman

Early reports indicate that one person is trapped under the rubble of the house destroyed by the Russian strike. A search and rescue operation is ongoing.

At 23:55, Fedorov stated that rescue workers had freed a man from under the rubble.

At 00:32, Fedorov noted that the number of injured had increased to four.

ZaporizhzhiaRusso-Ukrainian warexplosion
Zaporizhzhia
Two people freed from under rubble in Zaporizhzhia following Russian attack on 6 May – photos, video
Latest data show 34 injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia
Number of injured in Russian UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 31 – photo
