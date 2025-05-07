All Sections
Fire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:00
Fire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
The aftermath of the Russian drone attack. Photo: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

It was reported on the morning of 7 May that a fire had broken out due to a Russian drone attack in a ten-storey residential building in Kyiv Oblast which had not yet been put into operation, and 18 vehicles had been damaged.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kalashnyk: "A fire has broken out between the first and second floors of a ten-storey residential building in the Bucha district due to an enemy drone attack. The building had not yet been put into operation."

He added that there were no reports of casualties.

Updated: Later, Kalashnyk stated that the fire in the newly constructed building had already been extinguished.

 
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

"A partial collapse between the second and third floors has been recorded. A total of 13 flats were damaged. Debris from the downed target also damaged the façade of another new building, three houses and 18 cars," he reported.

Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

As of 10:00, the air-raid warning in the oblast remains in place.

"Once again, I urge every resident of the oblast – do not ignore the danger, take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Kalashnyk concluded.

