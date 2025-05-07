All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia has lost over 960,000 soldiers since February 2022

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 07:57
Russia has lost over 960,000 soldiers since February 2022
Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to more than 960,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 960,770 (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 10,780 (+14) tanks;
  • 22,419 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,502 (+71) artillery systems;
  • 1,378 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,155 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 35,266 (+124) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 47,484 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,873 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
UpdatedTwo people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
All News
Russia
Drones hit defence industry plants in Russia's Tula and Saransk, causing fires – photos, video
Moscow comes under large-scale drone attack
Russian troops execute three Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
11:01
Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns – video
10:46
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
10:39
How Russia put Ukrainians on a conveyor belt of torture – and who is to blame
10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
10:00
updatedFire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
09:52
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:44
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: