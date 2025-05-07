Russia has lost over 960,000 soldiers since February 2022
Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 07:57
Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to more than 960,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 960,770 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 10,780 (+14) tanks;
- 22,419 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,502 (+71) artillery systems;
- 1,378 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,155 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 35,266 (+124) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,484 (+131) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,873 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
