All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs: eight people injured, two of them in critical condition – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 08:10
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs: eight people injured, two of them in critical condition – photos
Damaged house. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Eight people have been injured and houses, a gas pipeline and a power line have been damaged in Russian guided bomb strikes on the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 6 May. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Eight people have been injured. All have been hospitalised, two of them are in a critical condition. Twelve houses, a gas pipeline and a power line have been damaged."

Advertisement:
 
Damaged house
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also struck the Nikopol district. In particular, they attacked the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske hromada with a kamikaze drone and shelled them with artillery. Information on the aftermath is being confirmed.

 
Damaged roof
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
UpdatedTwo people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Three people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, damaging infrastructure and injuring person
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring three women
RECENT NEWS
11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
11:01
Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns – video
10:46
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
10:39
How Russia put Ukrainians on a conveyor belt of torture – and who is to blame
10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
10:00
updatedFire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
09:52
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:44
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: