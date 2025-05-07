Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs: eight people injured, two of them in critical condition – photos

Eight people have been injured and houses, a gas pipeline and a power line have been damaged in Russian guided bomb strikes on the Pokrovske hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 6 May. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Eight people have been injured. All have been hospitalised, two of them are in a critical condition. Twelve houses, a gas pipeline and a power line have been damaged."

Damaged house Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also struck the Nikopol district. In particular, they attacked the city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske hromada with a kamikaze drone and shelled them with artillery. Information on the aftermath is being confirmed.

Damaged roof Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

