Ukrainian and Russian forces clash over 170 times in 24 hours, 77 on Pokrovsk front alone

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 171 times across the front line over the past 24 hours. Russian troops mounted 77 assaults on the Pokrovsk front, while Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks on the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, eight combat engagements have occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory over the past 24 hours.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces have launched three attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops mounted 21 attacks, seeking to advance near the settlements of Lypove, Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazi.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat engagements have occurred near the settlements of Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar over the past 24 hours.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 77 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Novopil and Odradne.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Vysoke.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian soldiers mounted four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out one unsuccessful attack, trying to get closer to the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian forces have repelled 11 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched 336 artillery strikes, including 14 from multiple-launch rocket systems. They also carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

