All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian and Russian forces clash over 170 times in 24 hours, 77 on Pokrovsk front alone

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 May 2025, 08:18
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash over 170 times in 24 hours, 77 on Pokrovsk front alone
Ukrainian troops. Stock photo: Ukraine's 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 171 times across the front line over the past 24 hours. Russian troops mounted 77 assaults on the Pokrovsk front, while Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks on the Kursk bridgehead.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, eight combat engagements have occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces have launched three attacks over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops mounted 21 attacks, seeking to advance near the settlements of Lypove, Nadiia, Zelenyi Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske, Novyi Myr, Zelena Dolyna and Kolodiazi.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat engagements have occurred near the settlements of Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 77 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zvirove, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near the towns of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Novopil and Odradne.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Vysoke.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian soldiers mounted four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out one unsuccessful attack, trying to get closer to the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian forces have repelled 11 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched 336 artillery strikes, including 14 from multiple-launch rocket systems. They also carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided aerial bombs.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
UpdatedTwo people killed and eight injured, including four children, in Russian attack on Kyiv – photos
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
All News
Armed Forces
"A reminder of what we’re fighting for": Ukrainian soldier takes teddy bear from destroyed playground with him on combat missions
Zelenskyy presents awards on Infantry Day
Ukrainian paramedic and former POW Taira to publish first poetry collection
RECENT NEWS
11:42
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
11:01
Family who took in 10 cats killed in Russian attack on Kyiv: one cat found alive with burns – video
10:46
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
10:39
How Russia put Ukrainians on a conveyor belt of torture – and who is to blame
10:32
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
10:00
updatedFire starts in Kyiv Oblast due to Russian drone attack: 18 cars damaged – photos
09:52
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
09:21
Russians kill 4 and wound 10 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:44
Trump envoy claims Ukraine is prepared to establish 30-kilometre demilitarised zone
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: