Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:31
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service

On the night of 6-7 May, Russian forces launched four ballistic missiles and 142 drones at Ukraine, approximately half of which were Shahed drones. As of 10:00, dozens of drones remain in the air, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Kyiv was struck twice – first by ballistic missiles, then by drones in the morning. All emergency services are currently on the ground, assisting people. As of now, there are reports of 7 injured, including 4 children. Tragically, a woman and her son were killed. My condolences go out to the family and loved ones"

Details: Zelenskyy noted that since the evening, there have been numerous strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Oblast, Zhytomyr Oblast, Kherson Oblast and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

He also said that in the village of Velyka Chernechchyna, Sumy Oblast, the Russians first launched a ballistic strike, then dropped aerial bombs, and continued shelling even as emergency workers were already on site.

Zelenskyy stressed that only "significantly intensified pressure on Russia and stronger sanctions can pave the way to diplomacy".

Quote: "Any measures depriving the aggressor of resources to wage war must be implemented to bring lasting peace. I thank our partners who share this view and help us. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine with air defense. Russia must be held accountable for its actions." 

Background:

  • On the morning of 7 May, it was reported that two people had been killed and eight injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv, including four children.
  • Later, Kyiv City Military Administration stated that the Russians had attacked the capital with a ballistic missile and 28 drones. One missile and 12 UAVs were shot down, while three drones went off radar and ten left the capital’s airspace.

