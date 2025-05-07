All Sections
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 May 2025, 10:46
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that fast-tracking Ukraine's accession to the European Union could serve as the strongest security guarantee for the country once peace is achieved.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Speaking at a European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on EU support for a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace in Ukraine, von der Leyen noted that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would be the greatest guarantee of a just and lasting peace.

Quote: "We must accelerate Ukraine's path to its membership of our Union. It isn't just Ukraine's aspiration – accession to the European Union can be the strongest security guarantee. And it was the central focus of my latest meeting with President Zelenskyy in Rome.

The war in Ukraine will eventually come to a halt. But the way the war ends will shape our continent for generations to come."

Details: Von der Leyen noted that "a bad deal could encourage Russia to come back for more. It would be a recipe for more instability and insecurity". 

"Instead, a just and lasting peace could usher in a new era of prosperity for Ukraine and help us build a new security architecture in Europe," she stressed. 

Therefore, von der Leyen outlined three priorities for the EU on the path to a just peace for Ukraine: "First, support Ukraine's defence. Second, complete the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels. And third, accelerate Ukraine's accession path to our Union." 

Background:

