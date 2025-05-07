Speeding Ukrainian mother on her way to reunite with son freed from captivity let go without fine

The mother of a Ukrainian defender freed from Russian captivity on 6 May was rushing to reunite with her son and accidentally exceeded the speed limit.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia (Life)

Details: The police stopped her, but upon learning the heartfelt reason for her rush, they let her go without issuing a fine. She later shared the story with Radio Liberty journalists.

The journalists also captured a touching moment when another freed Ukrainian soldier was welcomed by his sisters, who greeted him with a cake and a lit candle to celebrate his birthday.

Background:

On 6 May 2025, Kyiv and Moscow carried out their 64th prisoner-of-war swap, during which 205 Ukrainian defenders were brought back home.

Those released are soldiers from the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, National Guard and State Border Guard Service.

