Speeding Ukrainian mother on her way to reunite with son freed from captivity let go without fine
Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 11:47
The mother of a Ukrainian defender freed from Russian captivity on 6 May was rushing to reunite with her son and accidentally exceeded the speed limit.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia (Life)
Details: The police stopped her, but upon learning the heartfelt reason for her rush, they let her go without issuing a fine. She later shared the story with Radio Liberty journalists.
The journalists also captured a touching moment when another freed Ukrainian soldier was welcomed by his sisters, who greeted him with a cake and a lit candle to celebrate his birthday.
Background:
- On 6 May 2025, Kyiv and Moscow carried out their 64th prisoner-of-war swap, during which 205 Ukrainian defenders were brought back home.
- Those released are soldiers from the Navy, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, National Guard and State Border Guard Service.
