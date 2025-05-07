All Sections
Poland unveils medical Oncilla vehicle, utilising Ukrainian technology – photos

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 7 May 2025, 11:49
Poland unveils medical Oncilla vehicle, utilising Ukrainian technology – photos
Photo: Militarnyi

The Polish company Mista has demonstrated a medical version of the Oncilla armoured vehicle for the rapid and safe evacuation of wounded soldiers at the Defence24 Days exhibition in Warsaw.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet; Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The interior of the Oncilla-E is designed to meet the needs of medical personnel, with space for two medics and the ability to transport two prone or several seated casualties.

Mista's Oncilla-E medical armoured vehicle at the exhibition in Warsaw
Photo: Militarnyi

Militarnyi reported that the armoured ambulances can traverse routes under fire where civilian vehicles cannot, meeting STANAG 4569 level 2 protection standards for defence against bullets and shrapnel.

The Oncilla armoured combat vehicle is a licensed version of the Ukrainian Dozor-B, manufactured by the Polish company Mista. The first unit was assembled in Ukraine before production began in Poland.

 
Mista's Oncilla-E medical armoured vehicle at the exhibition in Warsaw
Photo: Militarnyi

Ukraine's Armed Forces and National Guard use these armoured vehicles in combat operations, and they are also in service with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence. Militarnyi suggests that the Oncilla-E may also be supplied to the Ukrainian defence forces in the future.

The Polish company also produces other modifications of the Oncilla, including a command-and-control vehicle, a standard reconnaissance vehicle, and variants for chemical and radiological reconnaissance.

