Poland unveils medical Oncilla vehicle, utilising Ukrainian technology – photos

The Polish company Mista has demonstrated a medical version of the Oncilla armoured vehicle for the rapid and safe evacuation of wounded soldiers at the Defence24 Days exhibition in Warsaw.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet; Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The interior of the Oncilla-E is designed to meet the needs of medical personnel, with space for two medics and the ability to transport two prone or several seated casualties.

Mista's Oncilla-E medical armoured vehicle at the exhibition in Warsaw Photo: Militarnyi

Militarnyi reported that the armoured ambulances can traverse routes under fire where civilian vehicles cannot, meeting STANAG 4569 level 2 protection standards for defence against bullets and shrapnel.

The Oncilla armoured combat vehicle is a licensed version of the Ukrainian Dozor-B, manufactured by the Polish company Mista. The first unit was assembled in Ukraine before production began in Poland.

Ukraine's Armed Forces and National Guard use these armoured vehicles in combat operations, and they are also in service with Ukraine's Defence Intelligence. Militarnyi suggests that the Oncilla-E may also be supplied to the Ukrainian defence forces in the future.

The Polish company also produces other modifications of the Oncilla, including a command-and-control vehicle, a standard reconnaissance vehicle, and variants for chemical and radiological reconnaissance.

