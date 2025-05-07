All Sections
Russians strike Donetsk Oblast: five injured as homes, businesses and church set ablaze

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 11:48
Russians strike Donetsk Oblast: five injured as homes, businesses and church set ablaze
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Five people were injured and residential buildings, commercial facilities, administrative buildings and a church were damaged as a result of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Attacks covered Rodynske and Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka – two people were wounded there, three more sustained injuries in Kostiantynivka. Dobropillia and Sloviansk were also affected. Dozens of buildings, garages, commercial facilities, administrative buildings and a church were damaged. The total area of the fires is over 500 square metres."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: In Rodynske, five houses were damaged in the attacks, and a garage along with two outbuildings caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which covered 188 square metres.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, three houses caught fire as a result of Russian strikes, covering an area of 300 square metres. Firefighting efforts had to be temporarily suspended due to repeated shelling. Two people were wounded and six houses were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, a commercial building caught fire following an airstrike. Three people were injured. Twenty-eight houses, an administrative building and three commercial facilities were also damaged.

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"While battling the blaze, firefighters came under renewed fire and were forced to halt operations," the State Emergency Service reported.

A church in Dobropillia caught fire due to the attacks. The blaze, which spread over 20 square metres, was later extinguished.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Sloviansk, Russian attacks ignited rubbish on the grounds of a disused factory. The fire was swiftly brought under control.

