Man rescued from rubble in Kherson as emergency workers brave threat of repeat strikes – photo

A person under the rubble. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency workers have rescued a man from beneath the rubble in the city of Kherson, working under difficult conditions and amid the constant threat of further Russian attacks.

Source: Ukraine's Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked residential areas in Kherson on the morning of 7 May.

Emergency workers received a report of a person showing signs of life beneath the ruins of a destroyed building.

Quote: "They promptly dismantled the rubble and retrieved the casualty despite challenging conditions and the threat of repeat strikes."

Emergency workers rescuing the person from under the rubble Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: The man was successfully evacuated and immediately transferred to medical personnel for treatment.

