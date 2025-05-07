Man rescued from rubble in Kherson as emergency workers brave threat of repeat strikes – photo
Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 12:34
Emergency workers have rescued a man from beneath the rubble in the city of Kherson, working under difficult conditions and amid the constant threat of further Russian attacks.
Source: Ukraine's Emergency Service on Telegram
Details: Russian forces attacked residential areas in Kherson on the morning of 7 May.
Emergency workers received a report of a person showing signs of life beneath the ruins of a destroyed building.
Quote: "They promptly dismantled the rubble and retrieved the casualty despite challenging conditions and the threat of repeat strikes."
Details: The man was successfully evacuated and immediately transferred to medical personnel for treatment.
