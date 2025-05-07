All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Man rescued from rubble in Kherson as emergency workers brave threat of repeat strikes – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 7 May 2025, 12:34
Man rescued from rubble in Kherson as emergency workers brave threat of repeat strikes – photo
A person under the rubble. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Emergency workers have rescued a man from beneath the rubble in the city of Kherson, working under difficult conditions and amid the constant threat of further Russian attacks.

Source: Ukraine's Emergency Service on Telegram

Details: Russian forces attacked residential areas in Kherson on the morning of 7 May. 

Advertisement:

Emergency workers received a report of a person showing signs of life beneath the ruins of a destroyed building.

Quote: "They promptly dismantled the rubble and retrieved the casualty despite challenging conditions and the threat of repeat strikes."

 
Emergency workers rescuing the person from under the rubble
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: The man was successfully evacuated and immediately transferred to medical personnel for treatment.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersonattackState Emergency Service
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
Zelenskyy: Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 142 drones, dozens of UAVs still airborne – video
Biden on Trump's approach to Russia: Anyone who thinks Putin will stop after Ukraine is foolish
All News
Kherson
Car hits explosive in Kherson: three injured
Russia attacks Kherson with drones: man and woman injured
Russian drone hits Kherson city centre for second time in a day, killing one person and injuring two
RECENT NEWS
15:28
European Commission drafts transitional measures ahead of June expiry of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
15:21
UK Intelligence: Russia faces growing budget deficit amid falling oil prices
15:13
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
14:54
Russians drop bombs on Oleksandro-Kalynove, Donetsk Oblast, killing two women
14:29
More than 60 samples of domestic ammunition approved for use in Ukraine since beginning of 2025
14:06
EXPLAINERWhat should Europe do in response to Trump's policies – Borrell's recommendations
14:03
Romania responds to Putin, who blamed Bucharest for war in Ukraine
13:53
Breaking free from Trump's America: four steps for Europe
13:49
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
13:32
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: