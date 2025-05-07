All Sections
Poland hopes to adopt 17th package of sanctions against Russia by 1 July

Andrii MuravskyiWednesday, 7 May 2025, 13:00
Poland hopes to adopt 17th package of sanctions against Russia by 1 July
A Russian flag. Photo: Getty Images

The European Council presidency of Poland hopes that a new package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine will be adopted by 1 July.

Source: Polish Minister for European Affairs Adam Szlapka during a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Interfax-Ukraine reports

Quote: "Work on the 17th package of sanctions has just begun. I hope it will be completed by the end of the Polish presidency. Our position is clear and has not changed. Ukraine must be in a strong position to be able to negotiate a good deal and to defend it once it is concluded. We are ready to support these efforts with the tools at the EU's disposal."

Details: Poland's EU presidency will end on 30 June and will be taken over by Denmark on 1 July, which will hold the presidency until 31 December.

Szlapka also mentioned the rapid assessment of Ukraine's losses and needs, which was published by the World Bank in February 2025. In particular, the war-related losses are estimated at US$176 billion, and the cost of a 10-year reconstruction is US$524 billion.

"Given this grim scenario, it is clear that no one wants peace more than Ukraine and Ukrainians themselves. Ukrainians have consistently demonstrated their willingness to accept convincing peace proposals," said Szlapka.

"Back in March, they agreed to an unconditional comprehensive ceasefire at the US-mediated talks, and since then, the ball is still in Russia's court," the Polish minister added.

As reported on 6 May, the European Commission was to propose a new package of sanctions against Russia. It is expected that even more individuals and legal entities will be added to the sanctions lists.

Background:

  • Earlier it was reported that the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia would be prepared for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting to be held in May 2025.
  • This was stated by Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, at a press conference after the EU Council meeting in Luxembourg on 14 April, a European Pravda correspondent reports.
  • Kallas stressed that all proposals for the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia will be collected before the meeting of EU foreign ministers in May 2025.

