International Fencing Federation allows Russians and Belarusians to participate in team competitions in neutral status

Ruslan TravkinWednesday, 7 May 2025, 13:32
The competition. Stock photo: FIE

The International Fencing Federation (Federation Internationale d'Escrime) has allowed Russians and Belarusians to participate in team competitions in neutral status.

Source: International Fencing Federation (FIE) press release; Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The first competition where they will be allowed to compete will be the 2025 European Championships. The continental championship will be held in the Italian city of Genoa from 14 to 19 June.

"Neutral teams, which will be composed of athletes who have been granted AIN status by the FIE Executive Committee, will be allowed to participate in FIE senior team competitions, starting from the 2025 Senior European Championships. The Neutral teams will fence under the FIE flag," FIE stated.

Previously, Russian athletes were allowed to participate in individual events at international tournaments, and Russian junior teams were also permitted to compete.

Background:

  • Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan was disqualified from the 2023 World Cup because she did not shake hands with Anna Smirnova, whom she defeated at the start of the tournament (15:7).
  • The representative of Ukraine filed an appeal. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine even publicly stood up for her. Later, the disqualification was cancelled.

