Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 7 May 2025, 13:32
Screenshot

Ukrainian intelligence troops have destroyed a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system along with its ammunition load on the eastern front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram

Quote: "Buk-M1anti-aircraft missile system was discovered and destroyed along with its ammunition load during its movement, thanks to the efficient actions of the reconnaissance troops of the Black Forest artillery brigade. This "firework" from the detonation of the ammunition load is the result of an accurate hit on a modern anti-aircraft system of the Russian army."

Details: Khortytsia Forces said that the Buk-M1 is one of the Russians' key air defence systems. The estimated cost of the Buk-M1 medium-range, multifunctional air defence system is about US$10 million.

Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
