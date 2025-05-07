All Sections
More than 60 samples of domestic ammunition approved for use in Ukraine since beginning of 2025

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 7 May 2025, 14:29
In April, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry codified and approved more than a dozen samples of Ukrainian-made ammunition for use in the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: In total, since the beginning of 2025, the Defence Ministry has commissioned more than 60 samples of ammunition for various purposes. The largest commission is for unmanned systems.

"The list of new products also includes ammunition for artillery and mortars, engineering ammunition, and ammunition for small arms of various types: both Soviet and NATO calibres," the Ministry of Defence said.

It added that Ukrainian gunsmiths have also developed practical grenade launcher ammunition for 40-mm grenade launchers or automatic grenade launchers. There are two types of grenade launcher ammunition: inert and marking.

The agency explained that the 40 mm marking grenade is equipped with a coloured dye, while the inert grenade has no explosive charge. Practical grenade launcher ammunition is used for things such as personnel training.

Background: The government has recently simplified the procedure for importing explosives and other ammunition components for manufacturers that do not have existing government contracts.

