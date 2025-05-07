All Sections
Russians drop bombs on Oleksandro-Kalynove, Donetsk Oblast, killing two women

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 May 2025, 14:54
Russians drop bombs on Oleksandro-Kalynove, Donetsk Oblast, killing two women
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Russian troops have dropped aerial bombs on the village of Oleksandro-Kalynove in the Illinivka hromada of Donetsk Oblast on 7 May, killing two women. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Vadym Filashkin: "The Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the village, killing two women aged 47 and 67 this morning."

Details: Filashkin reported that six houses were also damaged. 

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

The head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration once again called on residents of frontline hromadas to evacuate while they can.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin

Background: Earlier, Filashkin reported that the Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast in Kramatorsk, Poltava, Yablunivka and Sofiivka on 6 May. Another 10 people were injured in the oblast over the day.

Donetsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
