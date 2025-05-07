European Commission drafts transitional measures ahead of June expiry of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine

Brussels plans to introduce transitional measures to protect Ukrainian exporters if the European Commission and Kyiv fail to amend the EU-Ukraine free trade agreement by 5 June, when the autonomous trade measures, known as the trade visa-free regime, expire.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill at a briefing in Brussels on 7 May, as reported by an European Pravda correspondent

Details: Gill noted that transitional measures may be introduced for Ukrainian exporters after the end of the trade visa-free regime to prevent trade conditions from returning to pre-war restrictions.

"As you all know, the autonomous trade measures expire on 5 June," he noted. "The intention of the Commission is not to extend the autonomous trade measures beyond that date."

He pointed out that the European Commission's current priority is "to work on the review of the EU-Ukraine deep and comprehensive free trade area, the DCFTA as we call it".

"We've made that very clear from the start," Gill added. "We want to upgrade the DCFTA in order that we can offer long-term predictability and stability to operators in both the EU and Ukraine."

The move is expected to bolster Ukraine’s gradual path toward EU membership, while also addressing sensitive issues within the EU, particularly in the agri-food sector, he added.

Quote: "We know that there are time constraints. Therefore, we are also looking at possible transitional measures in case the negotiations for reviewing the DCFTA are not finalised and applied by the 6th of June. So we will also discuss these potential transitional measures with Ukraine."

Background: The European Commission does not intend to extend the regime of autonomous trade measures for Ukraine, which will remain in effect until 5 June. However, plans are in place to ensure a smooth transition to a new framework, where all terms of trade liberalisation will be outlined in a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

