All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Commission drafts transitional measures ahead of June expiry of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine

Tetyana Vysotska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 7 May 2025, 15:28
European Commission drafts transitional measures ahead of June expiry of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Brussels plans to introduce transitional measures to protect Ukrainian exporters if the European Commission and Kyiv fail to amend the EU-Ukraine free trade agreement by 5 June, when the autonomous trade measures, known as the trade visa-free regime, expire.

Source: European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill at a briefing in Brussels on 7 May, as reported by an European Pravda correspondent

Details: Gill noted that transitional measures may be introduced for Ukrainian exporters after the end of the trade visa-free regime to prevent trade conditions from returning to pre-war restrictions.

Advertisement:

"As you all know, the autonomous trade measures expire on 5 June," he noted. "The intention of the Commission is not to extend the autonomous trade measures beyond that date."

He pointed out that the European Commission's current priority is "to work on the review of the EU-Ukraine deep and comprehensive free trade area, the DCFTA as we call it".

"We've made that very clear from the start," Gill added. "We want to upgrade the DCFTA in order that we can offer long-term predictability and stability to operators in both the EU and Ukraine."

Advertisement:

The move is expected to bolster Ukraine’s gradual path toward EU membership, while also addressing sensitive issues within the EU, particularly in the agri-food sector, he added.

Quote: "We know that there are time constraints. Therefore, we are also looking at possible transitional measures in case the negotiations for reviewing the DCFTA are not finalised and applied by the 6th of June. So we will also discuss these potential transitional measures with Ukraine."

Background: The European Commission does not intend to extend the regime of autonomous trade measures for Ukraine, which will remain in effect until 5 June. However, plans are in place to ensure a smooth transition to a new framework, where all terms of trade liberalisation will be outlined in a free trade agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European Commission
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Ukraine's Air Force destroyed two ballistic missiles and 81 UAVs launched by Russia
Suspect in execution of Ukrainian POWs receives ministerial post in Russia's North Ossetia – photos
Ukrainian intelligence troops destroy Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system with ammunition load – video
Poll shows 47% of Ukrainians have positive expectations from US minerals deal
All News
European Commission
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
European Commission confirms it will not extend "trade visa-free regime" for Ukraine
EU allocates almost €1bn for defence, with some orders to be made in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
18:38
Serbian president reaches Moscow, albeit not without trouble – photo
18:05
Vance reveals further US plans to end Russo-Ukrainian war
17:56
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
17:42
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
17:27
Bank transfers cut off for Moscow residents in preparation for 9 May parade
17:23
Wreckage from Russian UAV falls on Kyiv school grounds
17:23
Self-proclaimed Belarusian president pardons 42 political prisoners ahead of Victory Day
16:49
Estonia to block airspace for leaders heading to Victory Day parade in Moscow
16:48
EXPLAINERWhat challenges did voting for Merz reveal and could it affect support for Ukraine?
15:59
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: