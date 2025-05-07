Wreckage from Russian UAV falls on Kyiv school grounds

Rescue workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on 7 May. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Wreckage from Russian drones has fallen on the grounds of a school and another open location in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "In the Sviatoshynskyi district, UAV wreckage fell on the grounds of Secondary School No. 200 named after Vasyl Stus and at another open-area location. Relevant services are working at the scene. Early reports indicate no adverse effects or casualties."

Details: The city administration released updated data as of 15:30 on 7 May, following Russian attacks on the capital.

Eight people have been injured, including four children.

Four people, among them three children, have been taken to hospital, while the rest received medical assistance on site.

Two people have been killed: a 65-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to the scenes of the strikes and will work until the aftermath is dealt with and necessary social support is provided to those affected by the actions of Russia.

