Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 7 May 2025, 17:56
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and resolve disputes through diplomatic dialogue.

Source: a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "At the background of the escalation of the situation between India and Pakistan, we call on both parties to maintain composure and pursue meaningful diplomatic engagement. It is crucial to avoid actions that could further deteriorate the security situation in the South Asian region and instead prioritise diplomatic solutions to all contentious issues.

Ukraine actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and advocates for the immediate de-escalation of tensions." 

Background:

  • On the night of 6–7 May, the Indian authorities announced they had struck nine targets in Pakistan as part of "Operation Sindoor".
  • As a result of Indian strikes on Pakistan, 8 people were killed, including a child, and 38 were injured. India reported that three civilians were killed in a Pakistani attack.
  • Pakistan also reported it had supposedly shot down five Indian aircraft and one drone.

