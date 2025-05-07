All Sections
Ukraine's National Guard foils Russian "swimming assault" on Pokrovsk front – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 7 May 2025, 19:25
Ukraine's National Guard foils Russian swimming assault on Pokrovsk front – video
The Russians approaching Ukrainian positions by swimming. Screenshot from the video by the Spartan Brigade

Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, also known as the Spartan Brigade, have shared how they stopped an attempt by Russian forces to approach Ukrainian positions by swimming.

Source: video by the Spartan Brigade

Details: The soldiers said they had previously repelled various Russian assaults involving infantry, armoured vehicles, motorcycles and quad bikes. However, this time, the Russians managed to surprise even the experienced Spartans.

Quote: "On the Pokrovsk front, the occupiers, suffering heavy losses, decided to approach Ukrainian positions in a last-ditch effort… through a body of water.

Our drones ‘escorted’ the failed divers. And so, the occupiers failed this swimming test."

National GuardDonetsk Oblastwar
