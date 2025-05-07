All Sections
Russian foreign minister displeased with EU countries' decision to block Serbian president and Slovak PM's planes heading to Moscow

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 May 2025, 21:38
Russian foreign minister displeased with EU countries' decision to block Serbian president and Slovak PM's planes heading to Moscow
Lavrov. Photo: Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is unhappy with the decision by the Baltic states not to allow the aircraft of the Slovak and Serbian leaders, who were heading to Russia for the Victory Day parade, to pass through their airspace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Lavrov said:"I abide by the rules of television and censorship so will not express what I think about it".

"But of course, it is a disgrace," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also made a statement, calling such a decision "uncivilised methods" and the Baltic states a "stronghold of Russophobia".

Background

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will be the only guests from Europe with leadership status at the celebrations in Moscow for Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]
  • Vučić has arrived in the Russian capital with a forced stop in Baku due to an air-raid warning in Russia.
  • Fico stated that there had been attempts to disrupt his visit to Moscow after Estonia had confirmed that his aircraft would not be allowed through its airspace.
  • The official programme of Fico's visit to Moscow does not mention his attendance at the parade on Moscow's Red Square.

