EU discusses sanctions against individuals involved in use of chemical weapons in Ukraine – Reuters

The European Union has been discussing the introduction of restrictions against individuals suspected of using chemical weapons in Ukraine as part of the upcoming 17th sanctions package against Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: EU representatives began discussions on the 17th sanctions package against Russia on Wednesday 7 May, focusing on Russia's military machine and Moscow's shadow fleet.

The European Commission's proposal includes a list of 15 legal entities and individuals linked to hybrid threats from Russia and those suspected of using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, a third set of measures was discussed simultaneously. These measures will add 25 legal entities and individuals suspected of human rights violations to the sanctions list.

Reuters sources also reported that the EU might include the Russian oil company Surgutneftegas in the list, a company sanctioned by the US in January as part of wide-ranging measures against Russia's energy trade.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia would be prepared for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting to be held in May 2025.

Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, stated that the EU wants to prepare and adopt its next package of sanctions against Russia in coordination with the United States.

