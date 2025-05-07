All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU discusses sanctions against individuals involved in use of chemical weapons in Ukraine – Reuters

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 May 2025, 22:46
EU discusses sanctions against individuals involved in use of chemical weapons in Ukraine – Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has been discussing the introduction of restrictions against individuals suspected of using chemical weapons in Ukraine as part of the upcoming 17th sanctions package against Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: EU representatives began discussions on the 17th sanctions package against Russia on Wednesday 7 May, focusing on Russia's military machine and Moscow's shadow fleet.

Advertisement:

The European Commission's proposal includes a list of 15 legal entities and individuals linked to hybrid threats from Russia and those suspected of using chemical weapons in Ukraine.

According to Reuters, a third set of measures was discussed simultaneously. These measures will add 25 legal entities and individuals suspected of human rights violations to the sanctions list.

Reuters sources also reported that the EU might include the Russian oil company Surgutneftegas in the list, a company sanctioned by the US in January as part of wide-ranging measures against Russia's energy trade.

Advertisement:

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia would be prepared for the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting to be held in May 2025.
  • Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, stated that the EU wants to prepare and adopt its next package of sanctions against Russia in coordination with the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EURusso-Ukrainian warsanctions
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
All News
EU
Russian foreign minister displeased with EU countries' decision to block Serbian president and Slovak PM's planes heading to Moscow
European Commission insists that it will open all clusters of accession talks with Ukraine in 2025
Von der Leyen calls EU membership "strongest security guarantee" for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
10:50
Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
10:47
Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
10:35
Estonian foreign minister says Europe can't "gift" €240 billion in frozen Russian assets to Putin
10:08
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
09:43
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
09:43
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
09:04
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
09:02
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
08:56
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: