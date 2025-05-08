All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 8 May 2025, 05:32
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Donald Trump and Mark Carney. Photo: Getty Images

One of the key topics discussed during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Washington was the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: CBC News, citing sources

Details: CBC News noted that although Carney and his delegation had been most concerned about talk of a "51st state" and Trump's tough tariffs, Trump himself had been keen to discuss global issues, like Russia's war against Ukraine, tensions with China and the situation in Iran.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Trump wanted to hear Carney's perspective on the issues he is concerned about, as he seeks to fulfil his campaign promise to quickly end the war in Ukraine and contain Iran's nuclear ambitions – two issues that have proven particularly difficult for his administration.

In addition, as CBC News said, Trump had wanted to hear Carney’s views on Israel and Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen. However, these topics received less attention.

Quote from CBC News: "The fact that the president sought input from Carney on these files was seen, the official said, as an 'encouraging sign' that Trump respects Canada's new leader and regards him as a worthy equal."

