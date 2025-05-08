Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, injuring woman – photos

One person has been injured and four houses and a grocery shop have been damaged in a Russian guided bomb strike on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 7 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted a guided bomb strike on the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district in the evening. A 72-year-old woman has been injured. Four houses and a grocery shop have been damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Damaged roof Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked the Velykomykhailivka hromada with a drone, damaging a house. No casualties were reported.

Damaged house Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"Attacks on the Nikopol district continued using kamikaze drones and artillery. The aggressor targeted Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. Damage to business premises was reported and a car was hit. No one was injured," Lysak said.

He also reported that Air Command Skhid (East) had downed one UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!