All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, injuring woman – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 8 May 2025, 07:38
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, injuring woman – photos
Destroyed house. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

One person has been injured and four houses and a grocery shop have been damaged in a Russian guided bomb strike on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 7 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy conducted a guided bomb strike on the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district in the evening. A 72-year-old woman has been injured. Four houses and a grocery shop have been damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Damaged roof
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians also attacked the Velykomykhailivka hromada with a drone, damaging a house. No casualties were reported.

 
Damaged house
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

"Attacks on the Nikopol district continued using kamikaze drones and artillery. The aggressor targeted Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. Damage to business premises was reported and a car was hit. No one was injured," Lysak said.

He also reported that Air Command Skhid (East) had downed one UAV over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs: eight people injured, two of them in critical condition – photos
Three people injured in Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with guided bombs, damaging infrastructure and injuring person
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
10:50
Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
10:47
Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
10:35
Estonian foreign minister says Europe can't "gift" €240 billion in frozen Russian assets to Putin
10:08
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
09:43
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
09:43
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
09:04
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
09:02
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
08:56
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: