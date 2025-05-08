Almost 200 combat clashes on battlefield over past day, 61 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Situation on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 196 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense fighting on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders have repelled 61 Russian offensive actions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 May

Quote: "A total of 196 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day.

The enemy conducted 2 missile strikes, using 2 missiles, and 89 airstrikes, dropping 1,157 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy shelled [Ukrainian positions] over 6,000 times, including 151 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 2,891 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted 11 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, six Russian attacks occurred. Ukraine's defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 24 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi and towards Ridkodub, Novyi Myr and Olhivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians conducted six attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 10 combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk and towards Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 61 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Pokrovsk, Troitske, Malynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Bahatyr, Romanivka, Oleksiivka, Novopavlivka and Kotliarivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 Russian assaults near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and towards Novopil, Bahatyr and Odradne.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to advance towards the village of Vysoke.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Kamianske and Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians tried to advance once but were unsuccessful.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians conducted 7 airstrikes, using 19 guided bombs, and fired 325 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including an attack from a multiple-launch rocket system.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 10 areas where Russian personnel and equipment were concentrated, two UAV command posts, six artillery systems, one fuel and lubricant depot and a radar station belonging to the Russians.

