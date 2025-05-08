New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means

During his first visit to Poland, Germany's new Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has reiterated Germany and Europe’s support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, as reported by ntv

Details: Wadephul said that Europe would defend and support Ukraine by all means. He stressed this on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw.

Advertisement:

He also noted that everyone in Moscow must know that they would have to reckon with Germany.

Regarding the financing of defence spending in the EU and possible joint debt, Wadephul said that more needs to be done to support Ukraine.

The minister said there are different ways to do this. The most important thing, he stressed, is that funds are allocated to support Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background: The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that he planned to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!