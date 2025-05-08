All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 8 May 2025, 08:56
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
Johann Wadephul

During his first visit to Poland, Germany's new Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has reiterated Germany and Europe’s support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, as reported by ntv

Details: Wadephul said that Europe would defend and support Ukraine by all means. He stressed this on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw.

Advertisement:

He also noted that everyone in Moscow must know that they would have to reckon with Germany.

Regarding the financing of defence spending in the EU and possible joint debt, Wadephul said that more needs to be done to support Ukraine.

The minister said there are different ways to do this. The most important thing, he stressed, is that funds are allocated to support Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Background: The new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that he planned to visit Ukraine in the near future.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
All News
Germany
New German chancellor wants to visit Ukraine soon
Germany's incoming foreign minister invited to Ukraine by his counterpart
German president promises his country will be "Ukraine's strongest supporter in Europe"
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
10:50
Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
10:47
Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
10:35
Estonian foreign minister says Europe can't "gift" €240 billion in frozen Russian assets to Putin
10:08
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
09:43
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
09:43
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
09:04
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
09:02
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
08:56
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: