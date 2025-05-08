All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 8 May 2025, 10:50
Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

The Ukrainian President's Office has reported that its head, Andrii Yermak, held online ceasefire talks with officials from the United States and a number of European nations on 7 May.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office in a statement on 8 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Office noted that talks had been held with US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, French Presidential Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell and German Chancellor's Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Günter Sautter.

Advertisement:

Yermak also held talks with diplomatic representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries, the European Council and the European Commission.

The conversations also included Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva, and Yermak's advisers Dariia Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz.

A 30-day unconditional and complete ceasefire emerged as the core topic of discussion.

Advertisement:

Yermak emphasised that a full and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step and a prerequisite for negotiations to achieve a just and sustainable peace. Meanwhile, a proposal by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin for a three-day ceasefire is intended to ensure the safety of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, not to achieve peace, the President's Office stressed. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

The talks also covered the use of potential pressure measures on Russia in the event of a refusal to accept the ceasefire proposal or a violation of the agreement on complete silence.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineUSA
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
All News
Ukraine
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
Ukrainian women wounded in war take part in Playboy photoshoot – photos
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
10:50
Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
10:47
Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
10:35
Estonian foreign minister says Europe can't "gift" €240 billion in frozen Russian assets to Putin
10:08
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
09:43
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
09:43
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
09:04
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
09:02
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
08:56
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: