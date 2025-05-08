Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials

The Ukrainian President's Office has reported that its head, Andrii Yermak, held online ceasefire talks with officials from the United States and a number of European nations on 7 May.

Source: Ukrainian President's Office in a statement on 8 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Office noted that talks had been held with US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, French Presidential Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell and German Chancellor's Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Günter Sautter.

Yermak also held talks with diplomatic representatives of the Nordic and Baltic countries, the European Council and the European Commission.

The conversations also included Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva, and Yermak's advisers Dariia Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz.

A 30-day unconditional and complete ceasefire emerged as the core topic of discussion.

Yermak emphasised that a full and unconditional ceasefire should be the first step and a prerequisite for negotiations to achieve a just and sustainable peace. Meanwhile, a proposal by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin for a three-day ceasefire is intended to ensure the safety of the Victory Day parade in Moscow, not to achieve peace, the President's Office stressed. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

The talks also covered the use of potential pressure measures on Russia in the event of a refusal to accept the ceasefire proposal or a violation of the agreement on complete silence.

Background:

US President Donald Trump believes that Putin's proposal for what he calls a "three-day truce" is a significant improvement compared to what has happened before.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

