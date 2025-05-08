Lithuania adopts resolution stating it will never recognise Russian-seized territories of Ukraine as Russian

The Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) on 8 May voted in favour of a resolution stating that it did not recognise the territories of Ukraine seized by Russia as Russian either de jure or de facto.

Details: 118 MPs voted in favour of this resolution, with no abstentions or votes against.

The resolution says that no seizures of Ukrainian territory carried out and continued by the Russian Federation will be recognised by the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, either de jure or de facto.

The document notes that Ukraine is a sovereign and independent European state that has the right to defend itself and independently decide on its internal, foreign, and security policy. Its borders are those recognised by the international community in 1991.

Remigijus Motuzas, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, presented the draft resolution and said it was very important to stop this unjustified war, ensure long-term peace, and restore Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In its resolution, the Seimas calls on the parliaments of other countries to adopt similar documents emphasising their unconditional support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to take measures to prevent the recognition of Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Background:

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has been trying to push forward a peace process between Ukraine and Russia and, according to media reports, has prepared a final proposal for a peaceful settlement.

Among other things, the United States is ready to recognise Russia's control over Ukrainian Crimea and ease sanctions against Moscow.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha recently outlined red lines in peace talks, saying Ukraine would not recognise any temporarily occupied territories as Russian.

