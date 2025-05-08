All Sections
Moscow prepares for total communications blackout on 9 May

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 8 May 2025, 12:24
Moscow prepares for total communications blackout on 9 May
A man looking at the phone. Photo: Getty Images

Mobile internet may not be the only service shut down during the Victory Day parade on Red Square – the entire mobile network could be jammed in Moscow. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Faridaily, citing two sources at Russian major mobile operators

Details: The sources said that residents and visitors in Moscow may be left without any mobile connection on 9 May, possibly from 09:00 until around 12:00–13:00.

"They’ve never jammed Moscow like this before – they practised on other regions," said one of the sources.

The Moscow Times reported that similar information had been confirmed by other sources. They noted that the authorities may completely cut off the network – including home internet – following the example of Belarus, which applied such measures during mass protests in 2020.

All mobile operators and internet providers have been instructed to prepare in advance for this scenario.

It is expected that neither SIM card purchases, VPNs, nor other workarounds will allow users to restore the network.

Background:

  • Since 5 May, mobile internet outages have already started in Moscow due to parade rehearsals.
  • Residents of Moscow and the surrounding region may face disruptions to the Quick Payment System due to preparations for the 9 May Victory Day parade.

