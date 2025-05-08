Prosecutor General's Office investigates executions of 268 Ukrainian POWs by Russians

Ukrainian law enforcement officers are investigating the executions of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russians, of whom 208 were executed on the battlefield and 59 in the Olenivka penal colony.

Source: Yurii Bielousov, Head of the Department for Countering Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict; Office of the Prosecutor General; Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We know about 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war who were executed. This includes Olenivka. A total of 208 POWs were executed on the battlefield."

Details: Bielousov said that the trend of executions of Ukrainian prisoners on the battlefield is growing every year.

While in 2023, 11 prisoners were executed on the battlefield, in 2024, 149 were executed. A total of 51 have already been executed in the first months of 2025.

The head of the Office of the Prosecutor General's war department said that Ukrainian courts had passed three sentences against those guilty of executing Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies also have several Russian service members in custody who are believed to be involved in the executions of prisoners.

Investigation into other cases is ongoing.

A separate area of investigation is the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in the Olenivka penal colony.

"The head of the institution and his deputy were served with a notice of suspicion for failing to provide medical assistance after the explosion, which resulted in the deaths of nine people. The investigation into the organisation of the explosion is still ongoing. This area is one of our priorities," Bielousov said.

