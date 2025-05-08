Several Ukrainian units on different fronts confirm they received orders to fire only in response

Certain Ukrainian defence units operating on the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts reported receiving orders to open fire only in response. Meanwhile, they noted a reduction in artillery strikes and Russian activity in some areas.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: One of the brigades fighting in Kherson Oblast told Suspilne that since the "ceasefire" began at midnight, Russian FPV drones have been active in their area, but there have been no artillery strikes so far. The Ukrainian brigade confirmed that they were ordered to fire in response.

Another defence forces unit operating in the south also confirmed this order, but indicated that positional battles have continued since midnight. Russian drones and artillery are still active in the area.

The soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodnyi Yar fighting in Donetsk Oblast reported that Russian troops had reduced the number of shelling and attacks. After midnight, Ukrainian troops did not observe any launches of Shahed drones, guided aerial bombs, or artillery targeting their positions at the checkpoint near the town of Kostiantynivka.

Quote: "The Russians are using the 'ceasefire' for their own purposes: to move personnel, resupply ammunition and equipment. The soldiers of the 93rd Brigade Kholodnyi Yar have not received the order to accept the 'ceasefire' and instructions not to shoot first from their command."

Details: The brigade fighting on the Pokrovsk front reported that they received orders to fire in response if the ceasefire is violated. Since midnight, over ten violations of the ceasefire were recorded in their operational area, including artillery shelling and UAV drops.

A unit fighting on the Zaporizhzhia front also reported receiving orders to fire in response.

"The ceasefire has been in effect since midnight. Open fire if the enemy approaches within 400 meters of our positions. Make warning shots, and if they don't stop, kill them," the order received by the soldiers states.

Background:

The Russians declared that a so-called three-day ceasefire began at 00:00 on the night of 7-8 May, announced unilaterally by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

On the morning of 8 May, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that no Russian drones had been detected in the air since midnight, although Moscow had stepped up airstrikes using tactical aircraft.

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that three women were injured in a Russian drone strike on a car in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of 8 May.

One person was killed and two others injured in Russian guided aerial bomb attacks on Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 May.

