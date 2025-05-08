All Sections
Defence Ministry codifies 3 modifications of Ukrainian pump-action shotguns effective against drones

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 8 May 2025, 14:10
Defence Ministry codifies 3 modifications of Ukrainian pump-action shotguns effective against drones
Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved three modifications of Ukrainian-made pump-action smoothbore shotguns for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 

Source: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: These 12-gauge pump-action shotguns are designed to perform various tactical tasks. They use 76 mm (3-inch) shell cartridges, which can be loaded with either slugs or buckshot.

"These firearms are effective, particularly in close-quarters combat, easy to operate, and highly reliable. Such weapons are especially suitable for infantry troops (as secondary weapons) during engagements in dense urban environments or narrow trenches," the Ministry of Defenсe stated.

The ministry also noted that in the Russo-Ukrainian war, pump-action shotguns have proven effective against Russian kamikaze drones. Loaded with buckshot, the shotguns are used to destroy UAVs at short range – especially during their final approach toward the target.

"Ukrainian pumpguns are compact and equipped with Picatinny rails for mounting accessories such as foregrips, reflex sights, tactical flashlights, and laser designators. The compactness of the weapon is ensured by folding or telescopic stocks that can be adjusted to fit the shooter's anatomy," the statement added.

The Ministry of Defence also reported that Ukraine has launched licensed serial production of Western-model small arms. Among them is the Czech CZ Bren 2 assault rifle, which surpasses Kalashnikov rifles in terms of ergonomics, lighter weight, and modular design.

Background: Earlier it was reported that since early 2025, over 60 types of domestically produced ammunition have been approved for use in Ukraine.

