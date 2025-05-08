All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveals how much money it spends on female military clothing

Anna KovalenkoThursday, 8 May 2025, 14:30

Between 2024 and 2025, over UAH 230 million (about US$5.5 million) were spent on adapted clothing for female military personnel. The procurement agency State Logistics Operator provided the necessary equipment for women in the military.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine: "We are systematically changing our approach to clothing provision, expanding the range and introducing new requirements that correspond to the anatomical features of women."

Advertisement:

Details: The ministry added that it had already developed a range of clothing items for female defenders and approved their technical specifications. These include:

  • underwear and tops;
  • summer field suits;
  • underwear for mid-season;
  • underwear for cold weather (winter shirts and long johns).

The Ministry of Defence has also approved two models of modular body armour sets (1-8), which are adapted to the needs and anatomical features of women.

In addition, the ministry has completed testing of winter jackets and trousers for female defenders, which will provide protection from wind and moisture. Their technical specifications are currently being developed.

Advertisement:

The clothing provision also includes basic items of uniform for women in the army, which were developed before the start of the full-scale war:

  • tunic;
  • skirt;
  • trousers;
  • long- and short-sleeved shirts;
  • tie;
  • cap;
  • winter everyday hat;
  • jumper;
  • coat;
  • chrome shoes;
  • insulated boots.

The Ministry of Defence noted that some of the military's clothing is universal for both sexes. However, the uniforms are designed with women's characteristics in mind, so the clothing is smaller in size and has a different cut.

Background: The Ministry of Defence showed the first samples of underwear for female defenders and began developing lighter body armour and winter clothing for them.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

warArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament votes for ratification of minerals deal with US
Ukraine receives €1bn loan from EU, secured by profits from frozen Russian assets
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Putin's "ceasefire" turned out to be farce, Russia attacks along entire front line
Ukraine may abandon dollar peg in favour of euro, Reuters says
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
All News
war
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capture Russian soldiers behind enemy lines – video
Czech official's socks depicting burning Kremlin spark outrage in Russia
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: Putin's "ceasefire" turned out to be farce, Russia attacks along entire front line
RECENT NEWS
16:34
Russia builds new factory for explosives production – Reuters
16:25
Hungary not blocking 17th EU sanctions package against Russia, approval expected in May, diplomatic sources say
16:17
Romania and Netherlands to establish training centre for Ukrainian F-16 technicians
16:15
Russian strike on Kupiansk on 2 May: death toll rises as man's body retrieved from under rubble
15:44
Over 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports
15:03
European Parliament extends trade visa-free regime for Ukrainian steel and iron for 3 years
14:55
European Parliament adopts resolution calling on Russia to return Ukrainian children
14:40
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces capture Russian soldiers behind enemy lines – video
14:30
Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveals how much money it spends on female military clothing
14:22
Ukrainian Parliament votes for ratification of minerals deal with US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: