Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveals how much money it spends on female military clothing

Between 2024 and 2025, over UAH 230 million (about US$5.5 million) were spent on adapted clothing for female military personnel. The procurement agency State Logistics Operator provided the necessary equipment for women in the military.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from Hlib Kanievskyi, Director of the Procurement Policy Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine: "We are systematically changing our approach to clothing provision, expanding the range and introducing new requirements that correspond to the anatomical features of women."

Details: The ministry added that it had already developed a range of clothing items for female defenders and approved their technical specifications. These include:

underwear and tops;

summer field suits;

underwear for mid-season;

underwear for cold weather (winter shirts and long johns).

The Ministry of Defence has also approved two models of modular body armour sets (1-8), which are adapted to the needs and anatomical features of women.

In addition, the ministry has completed testing of winter jackets and trousers for female defenders, which will provide protection from wind and moisture. Their technical specifications are currently being developed.

The clothing provision also includes basic items of uniform for women in the army, which were developed before the start of the full-scale war:

tunic;

skirt;

trousers;

long- and short-sleeved shirts;

tie;

cap;

winter everyday hat;

jumper;

coat;

chrome shoes;

insulated boots.

The Ministry of Defence noted that some of the military's clothing is universal for both sexes. However, the uniforms are designed with women's characteristics in mind, so the clothing is smaller in size and has a different cut.

Background: The Ministry of Defence showed the first samples of underwear for female defenders and began developing lighter body armour and winter clothing for them.

