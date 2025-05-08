European Parliament adopts resolution calling on Russia to return Ukrainian children

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on Russia to return the children who were forcibly taken and deported from Ukraine.

Source: press service for the European Parliament, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The resolution was adopted with 516 votes in favour, 3 against and 34 abstentions.

In the resolution, members of the European Parliament strongly condemned "the genocidal strategy" aimed at destroying Ukrainian identity that is being pursued by Russia with the support of Belarus.

The resolution states that the forced transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children, their illegal adoption, killings, forced Russification and militarisation must end.

MEPs noted that Russia must disclose the identities and locations of all deported Ukrainian children and ensure their welfare, as well as their safe and unconditional return.

They also demand that Russian authorities grant access to all deported Ukrainian children to international organisations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and UNICEF.

MEPs stress that the EU should continue supporting the Ukrainian authorities and international and non-governmental organisations in their efforts to document the cases of deported children.

They also urge the EU and its member states to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The resolution underlines that the international community must hold Russia accountable by strengthening coordination through the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and the Special Tribunal investigating the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Background:

In April 2025, the Austrian parliament adopted a resolution calling for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

In September 2023, the European Parliament called on the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, over the deportation of Ukrainian children.

