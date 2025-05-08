Russians attack resident of Poniativka in Kherson Oblast with drone, killing her

A Russian drone attacked the village of Poniativka in Kherson Oblast on the evening of Thursday 8 May, dropping explosives and killing a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The investigators report that on 8 May 2025, at around 17:00, the Russian military once again attacked civilians using a UAV."

Details: A woman was killed as a result of the explosives being dropped from a drone on a street in the village of Poniativka.

Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that over the past day, 31 settlements and the city of Kherson came under Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.

The Russian military attacked residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, damaging three multi-storey buildings and six houses. The Russians also damaged cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, six people were injured.

