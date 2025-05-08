All Sections
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's EU accession path with European Commission president

Oleh PavliukThursday, 8 May 2025, 19:04
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of a conversation he held with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 8 May.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that von der Leyen congratulated the Ukrainian people on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism and reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

"We discussed further steps in Ukraine’s EU accession process. I underscored the importance of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible and removing obstacles on this path," the president stated.

Zelenskyy also noted that von der Leyen welcomed the ratification of the US-Ukraine natural resources agreement by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament – ed.).

"We also discussed Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts together with the US, the EU and European partners on the path to a just and lasting peace," he added, thanking the EU for supporting an unconditional ceasefire.

Background:

Read more: Orbán sidelines Ukraine, helps Moldova. What might happen to Kyiv's EU dream with Hungary's veto

21:04
