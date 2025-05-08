Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's EU accession path with European Commission president

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared details of a conversation he held with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 8 May.

Details: Zelenskyy said that von der Leyen congratulated the Ukrainian people on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism and reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

"We discussed further steps in Ukraine’s EU accession process. I underscored the importance of opening negotiation clusters as soon as possible and removing obstacles on this path," the president stated.

Zelenskyy also noted that von der Leyen welcomed the ratification of the US-Ukraine natural resources agreement by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament – ed.).

"We also discussed Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts together with the US, the EU and European partners on the path to a just and lasting peace," he added, thanking the EU for supporting an unconditional ceasefire.

Background:

Recent reports have suggested that Moldova and Ukraine may be separated on their path to EU membership due to Hungary’s veto.

Pro-Ukraine EU member states have indicated that they will not block the start of Moldova’s accession talks, even if they are launched separately from Ukraine’s.

