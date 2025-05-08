Special forces of Ukrainian intelligence rescue captured brothers-in-arms from Russian captivity using drones – video

Special forces of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have used drones to free three of their brothers-in-arms who had been captured by Russian forces after being poisoned with an unknown chemical substance.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Three soldiers of the Artan X unit, part of the DIU's special-purpose Artan group, set out on a mission – a sabotage and reconnaissance raid on the positions of the 247th Air Assault Regiment of the Russian forces.

Advertisement:

Upon reaching enemy lines, the Artan X fighters encountered a Russian group and engaged in close combat – three Ukrainian assault troops against three Russian paratroopers.

During the battle, the Russians used an unknown chemical substance. As a result of the gas poisoning, our fighters lost combat effectiveness and were taken prisoner by the occupiers."

Advertisement:

Details: After the clash in an open area, the Russian forces began retreating towards a settlement under their control. Aerial reconnaissance units of DIU tracked their movement.

"When the Russian paratroopers with our captured soldiers reached their first shelter, FPV drone operators from Artan and neighbouring units launched a precision strike to recover our guys – Ketza, Anubis and Kliuchyk," said the commander of the Artan X unit, who goes by the alias Favorit.

After the first Russian paratrooper was killed, one of the captured Ukrainian soldiers, call sign Ketza, took advantage of the confusion and panic among the Russians.

Quote from Ketza: "I waited for the right moment and slipped away. I found cover in a destroyed building and waited to see how it would end. My chest was burning badly from the gas they used on us. When our FPV drones stormed in – it was an incredible feeling. I’m so grateful to my brothers-in-arms who didn’t abandon us and literally pulled us from captivity."

More details: Meanwhile, drone operators killed the second Russian soldier. The third paratrooper crawled under an old truck, but Ukrainian FPV drone operators struck him there as well.

After the Russian group was destroyed, a reconnaissance drone flew over to the two Artan X fighters with instructions from their commander for withdrawal from occupied territory. The third assault trooper reached the unit’s position on his own a few hours later, after sunset.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!