Zelenskyy holds first conversation with newly appointed German Chancellor Merz

On 8 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first phone conversation with Friedrich Merz since his appointment as chancellor of Germany.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy congratulated Merz on his election as chancellor and expressed hope that Germany would continue to play one of the key roles in supporting Ukraine.

The two leaders had already agreed to work together on implementing many important initiatives and discussed future cooperation, the Ukrainian president noted.

"We also discussed how to make diplomacy even more substantive. We will work together for a dignified peace and are coordinating a schedule of upcoming contacts," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz has already made several public statements about Ukraine.

Among other things, he has said he does not foresee sending German troops to Ukraine but plans to visit Kyiv.

