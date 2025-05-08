All Sections
Air defenсe responds in Poltava Oblast: damage to buildings recorded

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 8 May 2025, 21:53
Air defenсe responds in Poltava Oblast: damage to buildings recorded
Damaged building. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Air defence downed a missile launched by the Russians on the evening of 8 May despite the so-called "ceasefire". Damage has been reported.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence was responding in the Myrhorod district during an air-raid warning today. The enemy missile was intercepted, but the blast wave damaged the roofs and glazing of houses.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. Thank you to the air defence forces for your combat efforts."

Background

  • On 28 April, the Kremlin announced that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had unilaterally declared a "truce" to mark the 80th anniversary of victory in the Second World War.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Putin’s initiative to declare a three-day ceasefire a theatrical performance aimed at creating an illusion of Russia’s exit from international isolation, and instead insisted on a 30-day truce, as proposed by the United States.
  • Ukraine's Air Force reported that no Russian drones had been detected in the air since the start of 8 May, although Moscow had stepped up airstrikes using tactical aircraft. In addition, one person was killed and two others injured in Russian guided aerial bomb attacks on Sumy Oblast on the night of 7-8 May. 
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians continued assault operations across the entire line of contact as of 16:00 on 8 May, with the number of clashes reaching 117.

